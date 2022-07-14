BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Bentley police say an investigation of stalking led to a seizure of a large amount of drugs, guns, and other things, including illegal wildlife on Wednesday.

Chief Tim Bryan says it began when police arrested a man on charges of stalking, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest, at a home in the 10700 block of N. 135th St. West near Bentley.

Bryan says they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, and with the help of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, three additional people were arrested on drug-related charges as well as child endangerment.

Chief Bryan says officers recovered a significant amount of methamphetamine, along with two pounds of marijuana, 12 live marijuana plants, THC wax, prescription tablets, pills, and capsules. Four firearms were also seized, along with 500 other pieces of evidence, including suspected illegal wildlife and animals. Law enforcement also recovered a trailer stolen in Wichita back in 2020.

Bryan says he expects additional arrests and charges to be filed in the case. He thanked the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Officer, District Attorney, and Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism for their assistance in the case.