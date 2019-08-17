Drunk driver arrested after driving wrong way on Kellogg, hitting officer with vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department have arrested 58-year-old James D. Johnson on charges of aggravated battery, driving while under the influence, DUI after a second conviction, hit and run, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and driving on an expired driver’s license.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a wrong-way driver at Kellogg and Maize. 

Officers received information that a white Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic. A responding officer located the vehicle and was struck by Johnson as the officer attempted to avoid a head-on collision. 

Johnson continued driving and struck the center median before coming to a stop near Kellogg and Meridian.

The involved officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and was later treated and released.  Johnson was not injured.  Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. 

