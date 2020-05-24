Drunk driver hits Topeka officer in patrol car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Sunday morning, a drunk driver crashed into a Topeka police officer in a patrol car, according to the department.

The Topeka Police Department said an officer was driving on SW Washburn Avenue when a drunk driver ran a red light at SW 6th Avenue and crashed into the officer’s car.

The crash sent the officer’s car rolling.

According to the department the officer was not seriously hurt. The drunk driver was arrested for a DUI and a red light violation.

The department said this serves as a reminder to the community to never drive while under the influence.

LATEST STORIES: