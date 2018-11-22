Drunk drivers and law enforcement aplenty on 'Drinksgiving' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Summer Langford standing in front of her WPD patrol car. Her mother, Collette Gray-Langford chats with a passenger in the background. [ + - ] Video

If you go out the night before Thanksgiving, chances are you'll come across impaired drivers and law enforcement officers.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year. Many know the day as "Drinksgiving." Area bar crawls increase chances of drivers hitting the streets, impaired.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is participating in the KDOT-sponsored Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign, an overtime-funded program throughout the state.

"We'll have extra deputies on the streets, looking for impaired drivers meaning drugs or alcohol and also checking that everyone is wearing their seatbelt and following all the traffic laws," Sgt. Justin Maxfield with Sedgwick County said.

One family in Wichita does not allow the term "accident" when referring to drunk driving.

Don and Collette Gray-Langford lost their daughter, 25-year-old Summer Langford in October of 1997. She was driving home following a shift at the Wichita Police Department, and was struck by a drunk driver near 2nd and Seneca.

"That's a conscious decision. It's not something that's accidental. They've chosen to drink and they've chosen to drive," Don Langford said.

Don's wife Collette recalls hearing the news about their daughter and heading to see her at the hospital. As a nurse herself, she knew things weren't looking up when the nurse told her they had no pulse or blood pressure on Summer for 40 minutes.

"They were doing pity CPR and I said, 'you can stop," Collette said.

Since then, they've been forever changed, missing Summer and imagining all the things she would have grown to do in life.

"All across this country, there will be people gathering at Thanksgiving tables and there will be people missing because of drunk drivers," Don said.

The Langford's table will be missing two people: Summer and Collette's aunt Billie who was also killed by a drunk driver.

"These are preventable incidents," Don said.