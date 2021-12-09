Dry conditions in southern Kansas has officials warning of fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dry conditions in southern Kansas has officials warning of extreme grass fire danger for Friday

Strong winds, above normal temperatures and very dry conditions will support extreme grassland fire danger Friday afternoon across south-central and southeast Kansas. Temperatures are expected 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service and the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center are forecasting gusty winds as we head into the weekend.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged Friday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control as much of the state has been without measurable precipitation in the last 30 to 60 days.

You will also want to make sure your outdoor holiday decorations are secured due to the wind.

Fire safety tips