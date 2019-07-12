DUI check lane to be held this weekend in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department will conduct a check lane on Saturday to identify motorists who are driving under the influence.

The check lane will begin at 10:30 p.m. and continue until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers will briefly stop motorists to check their driver’s license, proof of insurance and seat belt usage. Motorists who are not in compliance or suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be detained for further evaluation. It is anticipated that the average motorist will not experience any excessive delay at the checkpoint.

The WPD wants to remind everyone to not drink and drive. If you consume alcoholic beverages, be sure to use a designated driver or transportation service, such as an Uber or Lyft.

The check lane is being funded by the Impaired Driving Deterrent Program grant and will be done in collaboration with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Services and the Kansas DUI Victim Center.