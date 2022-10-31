WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County.

The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety tests. All efforts will be made to limit the interruption of traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped as part of this program.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they are committed to reducing the number of traffic incidents in the county. Impaired driving crashes continue to be one of Sedgwick County’s leading traffic problems. The checkpoint, as well as others throughout the year, will be conducted in different areas to try to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes.