DUI checkpoint to be held this weekend in Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a DUI check lane will be held this weekend.

It will be held from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. The location of the checkpoint isn’t being released.

Motorists will be checked for license, insurance and seat belt violations.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will assist in conducting the check lane.

Officers advise you to not drink and drive. If you do drink and drive, they advise that you use a designated taxi service or UBER or LYFT.

