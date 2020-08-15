Dump truck bed becomes tangled in power lines, neighborhood loses power

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A few neighborhoods in south Wichita found their homes without electricity following an accident involving a dump truck that became tangled in power lines in the area.

Wichita Police say the incident happened just before 6 a.m. Officer Tibbits told KSN that the vehicle’s driver said the bed of his dump truck was still in the upright position after adjusting.

Three power poles were downed and another pole a short distance away was snapped in half. The driver told police that something occurred, and the bed was left upright, and when the driver pulled out of the lot, the power lines that ran across the entrance.

“We’ve noticed power outages from Broadway here all the way to the east to Hydraulic,” Tibbits told KSN. “That includes all the businesses in between and all the residential areas in between so probably about three blocks.”

WPD blocked streets closest to the accident for safety concerns. Other units were called in due to the amount of damage. Officer Tibbits said the cleanup would take several hours and that no one was seriously injured.

