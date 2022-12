WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Food Bank is receiving more help.

Dunkin’ stores in Wichita presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit on Monday. It comes from the store’s Dunkin Joy in Childhood program. It focuses on helping children and their families.

“The great thing about being a local franchise is this is what we get to do. We get to support the local community,” said Dan Day, Dunkin’ franchise owner.

Donations are from customers and people by buying Dunkin’ pet toys