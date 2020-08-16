“During this time we don’t want to mask or hide any potential symptoms”: How can parents prep their kids for school?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Step back from the medicine cabinet! That’s a word of caution from one pediatrician to keep students safe for in-person classes when they start next month.

Pediatrician Gretchen Homan says, if your child is sick to put down the medication, make a list of the symptoms and call your doctor first. She says right now it’s important to get a clear picture of what’s causing illness these days. Especially if symptoms are similar to Coronavirus, like coughing and fever. Taking medication before talking to the doctor could cause confusion.

“During this time, we don’t want to mask or hide any potential symptoms of illness. It’s really important if our kids our getting sick or don’t feel well we need to pay attention to that,” said pediatrician Gretchen Homan.

Homan says there are some things families can do to help prevent infection from happening in the first place.

• kids should be up to date on vaccines

• practice hand washing and wearing the mask

• and consider staying home for Labor Day

She says if families can social distance before school starts, they can limit the community spread of the virus.

