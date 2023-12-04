Update: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the stream advisory on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Water samples show no health risk associated with this stream. KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use,” said the KDHE in a news release.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — E. Coli has been detected in a creek in northeast Wichita.

According to the City of Wichita, water in Four Mile Creek near Founder’s Circle, west of 127th Street North in District 2 in northeast Wichita, has tested positive for elevated levels of E. Coli.

The City says there is no public health risk expected, but residents are being urged to stay out of the creek and pond areas and keep their pets away from the water.

Due to equipment failure, a sewer lift station near Founders Circle, west of 127th Street North, overflowed on Saturday. It has since been repaired and is functioning as normal.

The City says as a result, an estimated 1.7 million gallons of sewer overflowed. That water ran into Four Mile Creek, near the Redbud Path.

“There is no public health risk to the City’s drinking water or anyone walking or living by the creek, nor is there any anticipated impact to any fish or local wildlife,” the City said.

The City says they became aware after a resident reported the issue Sunday morning.

City staff tested the creek Sunday afternoon, and results came back Monday afternoon showing elevated E. coli levels in the stream of greater than 2419.2 colonies per 100 ml. The City says a typical test for this time of year is 2000 or fewer colonies per 100 ml.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory for people and their pets to keep out of the water.

The City will continue to sample and test the water daily until the advisory is lifted and keep the

public updated on an expected timeline for abatement.