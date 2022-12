WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call at 3:45 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Killarney Ct.

Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the victims were originally triaged as being in serious conditions.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.