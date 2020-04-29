Live Now
1 killed in crash near Kellogg and Rock

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say one person was killed following a crash on the east side early Wednesday.

Officers said a 70 year old died after another driver ran a red light at Kellogg Drive and Rock Road at 4:45 a.m. The person died at the scene. Police believe the surviving driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

North and southbound Rock Rock going over U.S. 54/400 is closed.

