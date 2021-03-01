Update: 1 person dead, 3 injured in early morning crash on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a two-car crash early Monday. It happened around 2:24 a.m. on I-135 southbound at 13th Street.
All southbound lanes are closed at 21st Street until mid-morning. The on-ramps are closed at 21st and 13th Street.
Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Shoopman said three other people were hurt and transported to a nearby hospital. Lt. Shoopman said the preliminary investigation shows one vehicle rear-ended another. One car went over the edge of I-135. The driver of that vehicle is currently being treated at the hospital.