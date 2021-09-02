Early morning fire destroys Smuggler’s Inn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An early morning fire destroyed what used to be the Smuggler’s Inn in Kansas City Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the address on Universal Plaza Drive and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

The Kansas City Fire Department was able to put the fire out quickly. Firefighters continued to work on cooling down hotspots so the fire wouldn’t get going again.

No one was inside and no injuries have been reported from the fire. Reports say the restaurant inside the bar had not been open in a while.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

