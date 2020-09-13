Early morning fire in Hutchinson leaves structure in ruins

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department says they responded to a fire at a commercial business early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the east 1300 block of 4th Avenue when first responders were dispatched to the report of a fire coming thru the roof of a commercial business just before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported a heavily-involved structure fire with exposure concerns. Fire crews tried an interior attack but were pushed back by the amount of fire and a ceiling collapse.

Crews went into a defensive strategy to save the exposure and extinguish the building of origin. Six engines and two ladder trucks were used to contain the fire and protect the adjacent properties. Power was disrupted in the area.

Crews continue to work on containing hot spots and will remain on the scene.

Officials tell KSN the front part of the building was occupied by a window tint and graphics business. The remaining portion of the structure was used for storage. No one was in the building at the time of the incident and there were no injuries.

Fire investigators say they will be working to gather facts to determine the cause of the fire.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the 911 Dispatch Center, Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Kansas Gas, and Evergy.

