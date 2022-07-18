WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state.
This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.
In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The early voting started Monday, July 18. It ends on August 1 at noon.
Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. See the list below. The 16 additional polling sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.
All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a value photo ID.
|As of July 18:
|Sedgwick County Election Office
|510 N. Main
|Starting July 28:
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
|Goddard District Conference Center
|315 S. Main, Goddard
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave., Haysville
|Machinists Building
|3830 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita
|Park City City Hall
|1941 E. 61st St. N., Park City
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E. 25th St. N., Wichita
|Reformation Lutheran
|7601 E. 13th St. N., Wichita
|Sedgwick County Extension Office
|7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita
|SEIU Building
|3340 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita
|Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
|5701 E. Mt Vernon, Wichita
|St. Andrew’s Lutheran
|2555 Hyacinth Ln., Wichita
|Valley Center Community Center
|314 Clay, Valley Center
|Westlink Church of Christ
|10025 W. Central Ave., Wichita
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S. Greenwich Rd., Wichita
|Woodlawn Methodist Church
|431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby