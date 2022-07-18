WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state.

This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.

In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The early voting started Monday, July 18. It ends on August 1 at noon.

Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. See the list below. The 16 additional polling sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.

All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a value photo ID.

If you want to read up on the candidates before the election, click here for the candidate profiles on KSN.com.