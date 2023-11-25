WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan on Saturday as snow fell.

If there are no injuries, no concern for DUI, no hit and run and if all vehicles are driveable, exchange information with the other drivers and make a report at one of these WPD patrol substations during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.):