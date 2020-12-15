Newton man killed in crash on I-135 north of Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old Newton man is dead, and two people were injured in a crash reported north of Park City on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, it happened shortly before 3 p.m. The driver of a Buick Century was traveling northbound on I-135 in the left lane when it crossed into the median and was northbound in the southbound lanes. That is when the Buick struck a Ford Flex head-on. The Buick came to a rest in the west ditch.

Officials identified the victim in the crash as Travis Smith.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, and the passenger, a 43-year-old woman, both from Hillsboro were both transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Near Cheney, a crash involving a school bus was reported near 391st Street West around 3:45 p.m. There were no injuries. However, KSN News has not confirmed if students were on the bus.

No word on if weather played a part in either of those crashes.

