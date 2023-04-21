WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are several cleanup projects taking place on Earth Day thanks to Exploration Place.

On Saturday, the grand opening of Exploration Gallery Place will happen at noon. It is in collaboration with Harvester Arts. The Exploration Park playground overlooking the Arkansas River will be reimagined as a gallery space. The gallery will be available to view throughout the summer, including games and other activities provided by Harvester Arts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Other events include:

Parkrun and Litter Pickup — Meet at 8 a.m. on Festival Plaza at the museum for a park run that includes a new global movement that originated in Sweden called “plogging.” Participants will pick up litter as they jog. The park run is a free, fun and family-friendly weekly 5K.

Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience — Enjoy free screenings all day long of Exploration Place's movie that serves as a love letter to Kansas. Screenings are hourly, starting at 10:30 a.m. As a bonus, moviegoers will also see "Energy Makes Our World," a five-minute short before the 25-minute main feature.

Volunteer River Cleanup — Help beautify the Arkansas River. Volunteers and Exploration Place staff will spruce up the riverfront from 9 a.m. to noon.

High Five for the Future — With the guidance of Harvester Arts from noon to 5 p.m. at the new Exploration Gallery Place, visitors can contribute to a collaborative mural that imagines the future of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and the sustainability of our planet.

