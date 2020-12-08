Earthquake rattles Wichita area Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans were shaken by an earthquake Tuesday. It happened just before 11 a.m.
The United States Geological Survey(USGS) reports the quake measured a 3.0 magnitude in northeast Wichita. The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) is reporting the quake measured a magnitude 3.3.
KSN viewers in Wichita reported their apartments and homes shaking.
Last month, several earthquakes were reported on the east side of Wichita.
