WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The debate coach for Wichita’s East High School is being recognized nationally for his work.

Mike Harris will receive the Diamond Award from the National Speech and Debate Association. Harris teaches speech and debate for East High.

The association says the award is the highest honor coaches can receive from the organization. The awards are given only to coaches who are members of the association and are based on a points system of team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work.

Coaches receive their first diamond at 15,000 points. They can continue to win additional diamonds at each 15,000-point milestone.

“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” National Speech and Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn said in a news release. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service and thank them for their hard work.”

In addition to East, Harris previously taught debate and speech at Southeast and was director of Debate and Forensics for Kaupan Mt. Carmel from 2014 to 2017. He is also co-founder and executive director of the Ad Astra Debate Foundation.

Harris will receive his Diamond Award during the National Speech and Debate Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, in June of 2024. Over 10,000 students, coaches, and parents attend the annual tournament.

For more about the National Speech and Debate Association, click here.