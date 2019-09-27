East High School lockdown lifted after shots fired in the area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita East High School was locked down for about an hour just after noon on Friday after shots were apparently fired in the area.

There is no active shooter.

The Wichita Police Department said there was an off-campus incident involving possible shots being fired near the school on Grove. The school was not involved. Officers are investigating. Grove Street is closed.

East High School said students were locked safely in classrooms during the incident. The district said Wichita Police Department released the lockdown around 1:15, and the main entry door is now open. The district said the closing of Grove Street may impact dismissal.

Parents: we are on level 2 lockdown at East at the moment. Kids are safely locked in classrooms and the building is… Posted by Wichita High School East on Friday, September 27, 2019

LATEST STORIES: