WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say Kellogg between Oliver and Woodlawn is closed now in both lanes due to a police incident and a suspicious device in the area.

The police department tweeted about the ongoing situation, and some side streets will be shut down.

KSN News contacted a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor who said a suitcase was found at the Trust Women Clinic at 5107 E. Kellogg Drive. The Trust Women Clinic is an abortion provider. Last year, on this day, Aug. 2, Kansas voters resoundingly voted to protect abortion rights.

KSN News will continue to follow this developing story and will have the latest on KSN at Noon and KSN.com.