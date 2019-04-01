East Kellogg saturation by officers Video

Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) - Don't forget to use your turn signal and watch your speed.

That is good advice any day of the week. But if you don't it could cost you.

East Kellogg from 143rd to the Butler county line is now a saturation zone for the next two weeks. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department deputies are more visible now at that location and they are looking for traffic violations.

"People are in a hurry to get where they are going so they are focused on getting there as quick as they can," said Sedgwick County Deputy, Cody Railing. "People make mistakes whether they do it on purpose or accident."

Deputy Railing spent part of Monday on Kellogg in the far east part of Sedgwick County on U.S. Highway 54. He explains that he will write tickets, but he also wants to be seen by the public. He explains visibility is just as important as writing tickets.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is offering to pay overtime to deputies to saturate high accident locations.

"We are pretty big on traffic enforcement because of the accidents in the county," said Deputy Railing. They want us out there looking for people running stop signs and looking for speeders. They want us out being productive and being seen, making sure that people try and obey the traffic laws."

On Monday Deputy Railing saw several speeding vehicles, some going 70 mph in a sixty zone.

"It's not just speed," explained Deputy Railing. "We are here to talk to people and remind them to use their turn signals and remind them to stop at the lights and don't just roll on through."

Deputy Railing points out deputies do not always have time to watch high accident locations. He says deputies often get moved around during the day.

While KSN was riding along with Deputy Railing he got the call of a suspicious character about 15 minutes away from his location. He explains saturating a location for enforcement can be a challenge. He also says a KDOT grant will really help.

"Yeah it does make it difficult during our daily routine because we do get pulled away. So we may not necessarily have time to sit there and run radar or look for the violations," said Deputy Railing. "The grant is paying for people who aren't on duty who want overtime to come in and do that. That way that's their sole focus."

Lt. Tim Myers is the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department spokesperson and says they will be keeping track of the number of traffic violations during the saturation.

The saturation will run through April 15..

"We really know the visibility helps in high accident locations like this, particularly on Kellogg," says Deputy Railing.