East Pawnee traffic to close starting Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Pawnee, west of Greenwich, will close to through-traffic beginning June 5 and is expected to reopen to traffic prior to the new school year. During the closure, through-traffic will be detoured using 31st Street South, Webb Road and Harry Street.

The closure is part of a project to reconstruct Greenwich Road to a three-lane roadway between Pawnee and Harry. The intersection at Pawnee and Greenwich will be reconstructed to include left turn lanes in all directions, new traffic signals, and pedestrian enhancements.

The project will construct sidewalks, including a 10-foot wide multi-use path on the west side of Greenwich Road. The project also includes drainage improvements and a water main replacement.

Electronic message signs are posted along Pawnee to provide advance warning of the closure.

The $4.6 million project includes joint funding from the City of Wichita and Federal grants administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The estimated completion is late 2019.