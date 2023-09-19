WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita injured one person on Tuesday evening.

The Wichita Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of 21st and Grove St.

Callers told dispatch the victim was in a parking lot that used to belong to a bank. When officers arrived they found a woman in her 30s with three gunshot wounds — one in an arm, one in a leg and the other in a foot.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is now in stable condition, police say.

Police said witnesses are telling them people inside of a car driving by shot at others who were walking. The suspect and the victim are known to each other.

One of the witnesses was pregnant, and police said the stress of what she had seen caused her to go into labor.

“Another crime committed with a firearm,” Wichita police chief Joe Sullivan said. “People shooting from a car … we had one woman who was a victim of gunshots, we have another woman who was so upset by what occurred that she goes into labor. Thank God the fire department and paramedics were on the scene.”

21st St. was shut down between Hyatt and Grove St. while first responders worked but has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.