WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash on Kansas Highway 96 between Webb Road and Greenwich closed both lanes of the highway for a time on Saturday.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. involving multiple vehicles. At least two people have serious injuries.

Westbound K-96 traffic reopened around 2:45 p.m. Eastbound still remains closed.

