WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A traffic crash has forced law enforcement to close eastbound Kellogg at Meridian in Wichita.

Dispatchers tell KSN News that there are no injuries in the crash between Meridian and Seneca, but police need the road closed as they investigate and clear the scene.

Traffic is backing up before drivers get to the West Street exit.

An electronic sign tells drivers that there is an “Accident ahead at Meridian exit, use alternate route.”