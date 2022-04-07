WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of Wichita’s largest Easter egg hunt traditions is happening Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Easter Eggstravaganza, sponsored by The Salvation Army, Wichita Park & Recreation, and OJ Watson Park, welcomes the community to celebrate the holiday by hunting for thousands of colorful Easter eggs hidden around the park, 3022 S McLean Blvd.

The Salvation Army will have a tent available for photos with the Easter Bunny, refreshments, and prizes. In addition, guests will be able to enjoy mini-golf, train rides, the playgrounds, a jelly bean guessing contest, and Easter basket giveaways around the park.

According to Visit Wichita, guests will need to bring their own baskets for the egg hunt, and admission is $5 per carload, cash only.

Stop by one of The Salvation Army locations before Friday, April 8, to get a prepaid Golden Ticket to enjoy free entry and festivities:

Downtown Koch Center at 350 N Market

Citadel Community Center at 1739 S Elpyco

West Orchard Community Center at 1910 S Everett

The park entrance opens at 9:45 a.m.