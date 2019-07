BLUE MOUND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an eastern Kansas man died in a crash Monday.

It happened on eastbound Kansas Highway 31 around 9 p.m.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Edward W. Lewis of Blue Mound, crested a hill and struck the rear of a Ford pickup.

Lewis was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the pickup wasn’t injured.