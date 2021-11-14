Eastern Kansas man killed in car crash Friday

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from eastern Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas McCarty, of Mound City, was driving his 2004 Toyota Highlander southbound on Kansas Highway 7, just over 600 feet north of Leasure Road, when he drifted off the highway to the right. McCarty overcorrected his car when trying to get back on the highway, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. McCarty’s car rolled several times before coming to a rest.

McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.