Eastern Kansas residents cleaning up after flash flooding

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy rain caused flooding in Ottawa early Thursday.

Officials said there were 10 water rescues. It included Kayla Sword and her husband.

Rain water engulfed downtown and took Sword’s home too. Everything Sword and her husband could grab is on the couch.

“It’s a disaster. We lost everything.”

She and her husband woke up to water rushing in.

“It was just a nightmare to wake up to.”

As they salvaged clothes and toys, Sword was electrocuted. Water is now up to their downstairs ceiling.

“It’s sad seeing our memories just fade away in this house that we had.”

Across town, some waded through the high water that damaged downtown businesses and totaled cars.

“It happened pretty fast.”

Nearly nine inches of rain fell in less than eight hours. Pumps and drains couldn’t keep up.

“Just seeing the kids and stuff going through this with us, it’s hard,” Sword added.

Ten people lived in the home. They are now staying in a motel as they work to clean up.

“It’s a disaster, but we’ll get through it.”

Residents aren’t in the clear yet. The National Weather Service said more rain is expected.