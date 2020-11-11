Eating smart is good for your heart: lightening up a holiday favorite

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is partnering up with the Greater Wichita YMCA and the American Heart Association – Kansas to showcase ways to eat better in a season known for rich, decadent foods.

This week, we spoke with the Y’s healthy eating director, Tammy Krier, on re-inventing a holiday favorite.

You can make this recipe with step-by-step instructions on the Greater Wichita YMCA Facebook live event at noon on Wednesday, November 11.

Sautéed Garlic Green Beans with Lemon

Ingredients

2 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves garlic, grated or minced

1 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed

¼ tsp. Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper (more to taste)

½ cup low-sodium chicken stock

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3. Stir in green beans and stock, then bring to a simmer and cover the skillet. Cook until the green beans are bright green and just slightly tender, about 5 minutes.

4. Uncover the skillet and cook until the liquid evaporates and the green beans are tender, 10 minutes more. Stir in the lemon juice and salt and pepper.

