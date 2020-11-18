Eating smart is good for your heart: repurposing Thanksgiving leftovers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is partnering up with the Greater Wichita YMCA and the American Heart Association – Kansas to showcase ways to eat better in a season known for rich, decadent foods.

This week, we spoke with the Y’s healthy eating director, Tammy Krier, on repurposing Thanksgiving leftovers.

You can make this recipe with step-by-step instructions on the Greater Wichita YMCA Facebook live event at noon on Wednesday, November 18.

Thanksgiving Pita Pizza
Ingredients
• 4 whole-grain pitas or flatbread
• 1/3 c. leftover cranberry sauce
• 1/3 c. low-sodium barbecue sauce
• 1 c. leftover diced turkey
• 1 ½ c. reduced-sodium shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• ¼ c. sliced green onions, optional garnish

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce.
3. Top pitas with cranberry barbecue sauce, leftover meat and finally cheese.
4. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted and bottom of crust is browned. Garnish with green onions

