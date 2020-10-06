Economic forecast out Wednesday as city looks to grow small business

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Economic outlook for greater Wichita 2020 comes out this week and it is expected to show the 4th quarter will start moving in the right direction.

City leaders approved a first look at an incentives package for businesses Tuesday. But it’s not the big job creation entities they are targeting with the incentives.

“Think small,” said council member James Clendenin. “In a big way.”

Clendenin says small businesses are a big push for the city right now to grow the economy and add jobs.

Incentives will differ based on how many jobs will be created by each small business and what investments will be made.

“We really do need to make sure (to help) the backbone of our economy and that means our small businesses are really being taken care of,” said Clendenin.

Some small businesses say the pandemic has created a unique situation. So they play to their strengths.

At Watermark Books & Cafe, they worked years ago to create a robust online presence.

“Definitely during the (pandemic eight week shutdown) we really had to rely on that,” said Rebekah Rine, purchasing manager at Watermark. “About fifty-percent online, fifty-percent phones. So definitely a challenge but something we were prepared for.”

Rine says they are always looking at ways to grow their business, and she hopes small businesses will take a look at city incentives.

Clendenin, meanwhile, says the city is hoping business, either new or existing, will think about moving forward.

“We will pull out of this pandemic slump. There are strong signs of that already,” said Clendenin. “The city approved a new economic development policy and that policy, we have really wrapped that around including small businesses instead of just your larger corporations. So hopefully we are a lot more flexible now when the economy starts to bounce back as businesses want to expand.”