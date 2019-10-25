Strong economy reported in Wichita, nation for 2019

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Stores in the Wichita metro are posting “Help Wanted” signs ahead of the 2019 holiday season. A Wichita economist says those workers may be harder to come by this holiday season because unemployment numbers are so low.

According to numbers from the Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) at Wichita State, the Wichita metro area is experiencing some of the lowest unemployment numbers seen in 20 years.

“I believe it’s the strong economy. The manufacturing sector has continued to grow, we’ve seen hiring from the major employers in the city the last couple years and just overall, strong national growth as well,” senior research economist Mike Busch tells KSN.

Growth breeds more growth.

Unemployment numbers in the metro are currently below 4 percent which is about as low as it gets nationwide, explains Busch.

“Firms might find it hard to find employees to hire. There might be more competition between employees because unemployment is just so low,” Busch said.

Statistics from Wichita State CEDBR.

(Red flag in September 2019 indicates preliminary findings.)

Busch says two main industries grow locally around the holidays: retail and transportation.

Stores like Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s and a variety of stores in the malls are currently hiring seasonal help.

UPS posted multiple jobs for seasonal help recently in anticipation of increased deliveries surrounding the holidays.

