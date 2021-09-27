Edwards County undersheriff arrested for alleged domestic violence

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bobby Blackwell (Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Edwards County undersheriff was arrested for alleged domestic violence Sunday.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a 911 call was made around 7:40 p.m. from a Kinsley home.

The KBI says an Edwards County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and learned that Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was involved in a physical altercation. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office contacted the KBI to investigate the incident.

KBI agents collected evidence and conducted interviews. As a result, the KBI said Blackwell was arrested and booked into the Ford County Detention Center for alleged aggravated domestic battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories