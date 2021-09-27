Edwards County undersheriff arrested for alleged domestic violence

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Edwards County undersheriff was arrested for alleged domestic violence Sunday.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a 911 call was made around 7:40 p.m. from a Kinsley home.

The KBI says an Edwards County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and learned that Robert “Bobby” Blackwell, 39, of Kinsley, was involved in a physical altercation. At approximately 8:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office contacted the KBI to investigate the incident.

KBI agents collected evidence and conducted interviews. As a result, the KBI said Blackwell was arrested and booked into the Ford County Detention Center for alleged aggravated domestic battery.