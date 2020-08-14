Edwards County woman ordered to repay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 48-year-old Edwards County woman has been ordered to repay $30,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Candy R. German, of Kinsley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Edwards County District Court to 24 separate counts of making false claims to the Medicaid program. A judge accepted the pleas, ordering German to repay the Medicaid program and to serve 24 months of probation.

The case was initially discovered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during a review of billing practices. After an administrative proceeding, the case was referred to the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. A subsequent investigation determined that between March and May 2014, German submitted multiple claims for payment to KDHE. German was a service provider to Medicaid beneficiaries from her business in Kinsley.

Special agents from the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division investigated and determined that records that would support German’s claims for payment, which are required to be maintained, had been destroyed by German.

