WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, eight people were inducted into the Wichita North High School Hall of Fame.

Wichita native and Chicago-based film director and producer, Brian Schodorf is just one of those inductees.

He graduated in 2002 and was recognized for his profession work in the arts and entertainment field.

“There is something special about coming back to your old high school and being recognized for the work that you’ve done it happens to be our 20-year class reunion so that makes it extra special,” said Inductee, Brian Schodorf.

Inductees are listed below:

Daniel Forbes 37’~ Politics/Humanitarian

H. Richard Lawson 62’ ~ Business/Education

Nathan Lewis 97’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian

Riney Lochmann 62’~ Athletics

David L. Riches 62’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian

Mac Sanders 51’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian

Brian Schodorf 02’ ~ Arts/Entertainment

Charles Tom Whitney 62’ ~ Politics/Humanitarian