Eisenhower Airport expects to see less holiday travelers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many health experts are sounding the alarm before thousands travel over the holiday season.

Valerie Wise, marketing manager with the Eisenhower National Airport, says this month, travel is down 56% from last year and she expects that trend to continue into the holiday travel season.

“Flying was easy it was great far fewer people than normal so the airports are really light,” said Paul Johnson.

Paul Johnson just returned to Wichita from a trip to Mexico, he says while he feels safe flying the holidays will be different this year.

“We may change our plans things are getting a little dicey,” said Johnson.

Eisenhower’s marketing manager, Valerie Wise says fewer planes are lifting off this year.

“The US domestic flights are down 41% in Wichita our capacity is down 27%,” said Wise.

This year, the airport expects numbers to be cut in half. For travelers like Joseph Leflore, he’ll keep flying thanks to the precautions some airlines are taking.

“With coronavirus going on right now it’s kinda scary but I felt safe because they had wipes and seats and stuff like that. I just like the safety precautions they had used today,” said Leflore.

