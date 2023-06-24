WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the summer begins to ramp up, flights are going up too.

Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport reports 81,343 passengers flew out of the airport in May, which is 13% higher than May 2022 and the second-highest May on record.

The highest record comes in May 2019, when 85,022 passengers flew out of the airport.

The airport says in May, enplanements reached 95% of 2019’s levels. A total of 157,794 passengers flew in and out of ICT in May, up 17% from 2022.

