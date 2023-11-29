WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport saw another record month for air travel in October.

In October 2023, 78,109 passengers flew out of the airport, which is a 7.91% increase over the same period last year. A total of 156,977 flew in and out of Eisenhower last month compared to 144,616 in October 2022.

The airport says that the growing demand for air travel has led airlines that serve the airport to add 12.6% more seats and 6.8% more flights in October 2023 compared to October 2022. In November, American Airlines started offering nonstop service to Phoenix and Saturday service to Miami.

American will offer daily flights to Washington, D.C., starting in January. Meanwhile, Southwest has resumed service to Las Vegas.

Though the airport reports a nearly 5% decrease in rental car revenue, gift shop and food sales were up 13.4% in October 2023, and parking revenue was up 27.35% compared to October 2022. While air cargo leaving Wichita saw a massive increase of 61.92% in October 2023, air cargo coming into Wichita decreased by 72.18%, which led to an overall decline of 13.78%.

For more about Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport, visit FlyWichita.com.