WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel.

The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021.

For the year so far, the airport says they have seen an increase in passengers of 22.58%. Part of that increased traffic is due to airlines switching to larger regional jets and narrowbody aircraft that can carry more passengers.

Inside the air terminal, food and gift sales increased 23.49%, revenue from rental cars is up 2.88%, and parking revenue increased 30.51%. Local general aviation has seen a massive increase of 222.52% over 2021.

