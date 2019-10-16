Eisenhower National Airport receives parking upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parking at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport got a lot more convenient, thanks to some new enhancements at the facility.

The airport added new parking enhancements to help flyers reach their terminal with less worry about parking.

These enhancements are set to include a Frequent Parker Program, allowing those that travel often an opportunity to earn free parking in the garage or at the lot.

There is also a new ride system app that allows users to know the location of the Park and Ride shuttle.

