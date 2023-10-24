WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport has seen its best September on record.

A total of 73,230 passengers flew out of Wichita in September. Overall, September saw 146,603 passengers fly in and out of Eisenhower.

Previous months of 2023 had seen substantial growth, but it’s the first time they have seen monthly departures exceed prepandemic numbers. In 2019, there were a total of 68,483 passengers who flew out of Wichita that September.

That represents 7% growth. The Airport says it’s due in part to airlines adding 8.3% more scheduled seats compared to September 2022, which they say is a sign that demand for travel to and from Wichita is growing.

Food and shop sales are up 7.7%, and parking revenue is up by 7.8%. However, rental car revenue is down by 2.84%.

For more statistical information about Eisenhower International Airport, click here.

For flight and airline information, visit FlyWichita.com.