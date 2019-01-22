Eisenhower National Airport sets record in 2018

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - More people are flying in and out of Wichita than ever before. A record 1,665,116 passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2018, an increase of 2.77 percent over last year’s record year. The 2018 statistic beat 2017’s record by 44,876 passengers.

For the month of December, 140,304 total passengers flew in and out of ICT, an increase of 6.08 percent over last year, setting a new December record.

This marks the airport’s sixth consecutive year of growth. The 2008 economic downturn had reduced travel demand and forced consolidation in the airline industry. Travel demand began to improve at ICT in 2013 due in part to these changes:

Southwest began service to Dallas Love, Chicago Midway and Las Vegas (2013)

Southwest replaced Dallas and Chicago with St. Louis and Phoenix (2016)

Allegiant began nonstop service to Orlando-Sanford (2016)

Alaska Airlines began nonstop service to Seattle (2017)

Frontier Airlines began nonstop service to Denver (2018)

Wichita is served by seven airlines: Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

Air cargo increased 9.25 percent over last December, and was up 7.02 percent for the year.

