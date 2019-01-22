Eisenhower National Airport sets record in 2018
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - More people are flying in and out of Wichita than ever before. A record 1,665,116 passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2018, an increase of 2.77 percent over last year’s record year. The 2018 statistic beat 2017’s record by 44,876 passengers.
For the month of December, 140,304 total passengers flew in and out of ICT, an increase of 6.08 percent over last year, setting a new December record.
This marks the airport’s sixth consecutive year of growth. The 2008 economic downturn had reduced travel demand and forced consolidation in the airline industry. Travel demand began to improve at ICT in 2013 due in part to these changes:
- Southwest began service to Dallas Love, Chicago Midway and Las Vegas (2013)
- Southwest replaced Dallas and Chicago with St. Louis and Phoenix (2016)
- Allegiant began nonstop service to Orlando-Sanford (2016)
- Alaska Airlines began nonstop service to Seattle (2017)
- Frontier Airlines began nonstop service to Denver (2018)
Wichita is served by seven airlines: Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.
Air cargo increased 9.25 percent over last December, and was up 7.02 percent for the year.
The aviation statistics can be found here.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Sentencing delayed for suspect in deadly Kansas...
- Eisenhower National Airport sets record in 2018
- School bus crashes in northeast Wichita
- Herington firefighters rescue deer stuck on ice
- Super Kansas Cash climbs to record $4.87 million
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 3 charged with planned explosive attack on...
- Trump says he told Sanders 'not to bother' with...
- Singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape...
- Senate set to vote on 2 competing plans to end...
- 3 groups, many videos, many interpretations of...