WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Data from Eisenhower National shows that the airport is slowly starting to recover from the economic downturn created by the pandemic.

There was an increase of 24.5% in January in the number of passengers flying out of Eisenhower compared to the same time last year. A total of 115,439 passengers flew in and out of Wichita in January.

It was also a good month for restaurants, retailers, rental car companies, and the parking garage at Eisenhower. Food and gift sales were up 34%, rental cars saw an increase of 14.75%, and parking saw a 45% increase in revenue.

For 2022, the number of people who flew out of Eisenhower National Airport recovered to 88% of 2019’s record number of 876,640. The total number of passengers in and out of the airport for 2022 was 1,534,965.

That is up 95% over 2020’s numbers during the height of the pandemic. Airlines have also switched to larger narrowbody aircraft that seat 110-186 passengers compared to large and small regional jets that seat 100 passengers or less that had been flying in and out of Eisenhower. The change was due to crew shortages and rising fuel costs.

Food and gift sales for 2022 were up 27%, rental cars saw an increase of 24%, and parking saw a 34% increase in revenue. Air cargo was down after five consecutive years.

For more information, visit FlyWichita.com