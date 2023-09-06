WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport is again in the running for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for Best Small Airport.

The Award is voted on by the public every year. Wichita is currently in 5th place.

The criteria for Eisenhower making the list include parking facilities, speed of security, high passenger approval ratings, cleanliness, rental car facilities, and concessions. The airport also scored points for a high percentage of on-time departures.

You can vote for Eisenhower National Airport once a day on each device you own until October 2 when voting ends. You are also encouraged to share the link on social media.

To vote for Eisenhower National Airport, click here.